WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 10, 2018

969 FPUS56 KSEW 102155

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

WAZ558-111100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 57 80 60 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-111100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 53 80 56 85 / 0 0 0 10

$$

WAZ507-111100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 56 73 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

Everett 55 73 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-111100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 55 80 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Tacoma 53 82 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-111100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 57 81 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-111100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 54 82 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Enumclaw 53 80 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

North Bend 53 81 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-111100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 55 75 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

Sumas 55 81 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-111100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 54 70 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 53 74 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-111100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 53 71 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

Eastsound 55 71 57 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-111100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 54 69 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

Port Townsend 55 68 56 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-111100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 52 84 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-111100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 53 85 55 88 / 10 0 0 0

Olympia 52 83 54 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-111100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ514-111100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 53 69 54 75 / 0 0 0 10

Sequim 53 71 54 74 / 0 0 0 10

$$

WAZ515-111100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 51 67 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-111100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 52 69 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-111100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 53 72 55 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-111100-

Olympics-

254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 46 63 52 72 / 0 0 0 10

$$

WAZ567-111100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 46 64 50 74 / 0 10 0 0

$$

WAZ568-111100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 9000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind in the

passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 80. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 47 74 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 45 68 52 77 / 10 10 0 0

$$

WAZ569-111100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

$$

