WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.
WAZ558-111100-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 57 80 60 86 / 0 0 0 0
WAZ559-111100-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 53 80 56 85 / 0 0 0 10
WAZ507-111100-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 56 73 57 79 / 0 0 0 0
Everett 55 73 57 79 / 0 0 0 0
WAZ509-111100-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 55 80 57 84 / 0 0 0 0
Tacoma 53 82 55 87 / 0 0 0 0
WAZ556-111100-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 57 81 59 84 / 0 0 0 0
WAZ555-111100-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest
wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 54 82 56 86 / 0 0 0 0
Enumclaw 53 80 56 84 / 0 0 0 0
North Bend 53 81 56 84 / 0 0 0 0
WAZ503-111100-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 55 75 56 79 / 0 0 0 0
Sumas 55 81 56 82 / 0 0 0 0
WAZ506-111100-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind
to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 54 70 56 75 / 0 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 53 74 55 80 / 0 0 0 0
WAZ001-111100-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 53 71 54 77 / 0 0 0 0
Eastsound 55 71 57 74 / 0 0 0 0
WAZ510-111100-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 54 69 56 71 / 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend 55 68 56 74 / 0 0 0 0
WAZ511-111100-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 52 84 54 89 / 0 0 0 0
WAZ504-111100-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North wind to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 53 85 55 88 / 10 0 0 0
Olympia 52 83 54 88 / 0 0 0 0
WAZ512-111100-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind to
10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East wind
to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
WAZ514-111100-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to variable to
10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 53 69 54 75 / 0 0 0 10
Sequim 53 71 54 74 / 0 0 0 10
WAZ515-111100-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 51 67 52 75 / 0 0 0 0
WAZ516-111100-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 52 69 53 73 / 0 0 0 0
WAZ517-111100-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 53 72 55 75 / 0 0 0 0
WAZ513-111100-
Olympics-
254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 46 63 52 72 / 0 0 0 10
WAZ567-111100-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 46 64 50 74 / 0 10 0 0
WAZ568-111100-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 9000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes
around 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind in the
passes.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 80. Light wind in the passes becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 47 74 51 82 / 0 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 45 68 52 77 / 10 10 0 0
WAZ569-111100-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
254 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
