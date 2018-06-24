WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Updated 6:04 pm, Sunday, June 24, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018
_____
721 FPUS56 KSEW 242156
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
255 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-251100-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
255 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 57 68 54 72 / 70 30 20 10
$$
WAZ559-251100-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
255 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 53 67 49 70 / 60 40 20 10
$$
WAZ507-251100-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
255 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 54 67 53 70 / 80 70 30 10
Everett 55 64 53 68 / 80 70 40 20
$$
WAZ509-251100-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
255 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs
near 70. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 55 70 52 72 / 60 30 10 10
Tacoma 55 69 49 73 / 60 30 10 10
$$
WAZ556-251100-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
255 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 57 70 54 72 / 70 50 30 10
$$
WAZ555-251100-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
255 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind
around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 55 67 52 71 / 80 70 60 20
Enumclaw 52 66 48 70 / 60 40 20 10
North Bend 53 66 50 69 / 70 40 30 10
$$
WAZ503-251100-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
255 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to
25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 55 67 53 67 / 90 40 20 20
Sumas 55 68 51 70 / 90 50 30 30
$$
WAZ506-251100-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
255 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 54 66 52 66 / 80 40 20 10
Mount Vernon 53 68 52 69 / 80 60 20 20
$$
WAZ001-251100-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
255 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 53 66 51 67 / 80 30 10 10
Eastsound 55 67 53 67 / 80 40 20 10
$$
WAZ510-251100-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
255 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. West wind 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 54 66 53 66 / 80 50 20 10
Port Townsend 52 63 51 65 / 80 60 20 20
$$
WAZ511-251100-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
255 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 55 69 49 73 / 50 30 10 10
$$
WAZ504-251100-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
255 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts
to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 56 70 50 75 / 50 30 10 10
Olympia 55 69 49 73 / 50 30 10 10
$$
WAZ512-251100-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
255 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near
50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
WAZ514-251100-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
255 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming variable to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable
to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 51 64 49 64 / 70 40 10 10
Sequim 50 64 48 66 / 80 50 20 20
$$
WAZ515-251100-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
255 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable
to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near
50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 50 63 49 64 / 80 50 30 10
$$
WAZ516-251100-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
255 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 51 62 50 64 / 80 60 20 10
$$
WAZ517-251100-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
255 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 55 66 52 68 / 50 40 20 10
$$
WAZ513-251100-
Olympics-
255 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Snow level near 11000 feet decreasing to 8500 feet
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 40 50 36 53 / 80 50 20 10
$$
WAZ567-251100-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
255 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Snow level near 11000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow
accumulation.
.MONDAY...Showers. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 45 51 41 54 / 90 80 50 30
$$
WAZ568-251100-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
255 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the 50s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 6000 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet
increasing to 11500 feet after midnight. Northwest wind in the
passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 46 57 43 62 / 60 50 40 10
Stevens Pass 44 51 40 56 / 60 50 50 10
$$
WAZ569-251100-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
255 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near
12500 feet decreasing to 10500 feet after midnight. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
9000 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather