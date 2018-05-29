WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 29, 2018

_____

178 FPUS56 KSEW 292315

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

WAZ558-301100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind

10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south around

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 49 67 50 64 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ559-301100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 45 66 45 64 / 30 10 10 20

$$

WAZ507-301100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 48 66 49 66 / 30 10 10 20

Everett 48 63 49 62 / 30 10 10 20

$$

WAZ509-301100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to

20 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 47 67 48 64 / 10 10 10 20

Tacoma 45 67 46 65 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ556-301100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 49 68 50 66 / 20 10 10 20

$$

WAZ555-301100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 47 66 48 65 / 20 10 10 20

Enumclaw 45 64 46 62 / 10 10 10 20

North Bend 45 64 46 62 / 20 10 10 20

$$

WAZ503-301100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 48 64 48 63 / 10 10 10 20

Sumas 48 66 47 65 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ506-301100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 49 61 49 60 / 10 10 10 20

Mount Vernon 48 66 48 65 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ001-301100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 47 62 47 61 / 10 10 10 20

Eastsound 49 64 49 63 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ510-301100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 51 61 51 61 / 10 10 10 20

Port Townsend 47 59 47 58 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ511-301100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph

or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 44 67 45 63 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ504-301100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 44 69 45 63 / 10 10 10 20

Olympia 42 67 44 62 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ512-301100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s.

$$

WAZ514-301100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 45 58 46 57 / 10 10 10 20

Sequim 44 60 44 59 / 10 10 10 30

$$

WAZ515-301100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs near 60. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 43 59 43 58 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ516-301100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 46 58 46 57 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ517-301100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 48 62 48 60 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ513-301100-

Olympics-

414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light showers and

flurries in the evening. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Snow

level near 4500 feet. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

4500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5000 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and snow

showers. Snow level near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 32 47 34 46 / 10 10 10 30

$$

WAZ567-301100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet

decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet

increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 37 50 38 49 / 10 10 10 30

$$

WAZ568-301100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light showers in the

evening. Snow level near 5000 feet. Freezing level near

6000 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet

increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 36 56 37 54 / 10 10 10 10

Stevens Pass 35 50 37 49 / 10 10 10 20

$$

WAZ569-301100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet

increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

$$

_____

