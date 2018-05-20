WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Updated 5:43 pm, Sunday, May 20, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 20, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 52 71 53 77 / 10 10 0 0
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 48 70 49 76 / 20 10 0 0
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 50 69 52 73 / 10 10 0 0
Everett 50 66 51 71 / 10 10 0 0
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 50 70 50 76 / 10 10 0 0
Tacoma 50 71 49 77 / 10 10 0 0
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind around 10 mph
becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 51 71 52 77 / 10 10 0 0
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind around
10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 49 71 48 78 / 20 10 0 0
Enumclaw 48 68 50 76 / 20 10 0 0
North Bend 49 69 50 77 / 20 10 0 0
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 51 66 50 71 / 10 10 0 0
Sumas 49 71 49 77 / 10 10 0 0
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 51 62 50 66 / 10 10 0 0
Mount Vernon 49 67 49 72 / 10 10 0 0
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind
becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 51 65 50 69 / 10 10 0 0
Eastsound 52 65 51 67 / 10 10 0 0
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 51 62 50 65 / 10 10 0 0
Port Townsend 50 62 50 66 / 10 10 0 0
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 47 71 48 79 / 10 10 0 0
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 47 72 47 79 / 10 10 0 0
Olympia 46 71 47 78 / 10 10 0 0
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West
wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 49 62 49 68 / 10 0 0 0
Sequim 48 63 49 68 / 20 10 0 0
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 49 61 47 66 / 10 0 10 0
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 48 63 48 68 / 10 0 10 0
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or
less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 48 64 49 70 / 10 0 0 0
Olympics-
237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
10500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 41 54 43 62 / 20 10 0 0
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
10500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 43 57 43 66 / 20 10 0 0
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the lower 60s. Light wind in the passes
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
10000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 43 63 45 73 / 20 10 0 10
Stevens Pass 41 60 42 67 / 20 10 0 10
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
237 PM PDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms and a chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
11500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
10500 feet.
