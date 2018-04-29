WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Published 6:18 am, Sunday, April 29, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018
_____
800 FPUS56 KSEW 291015
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
315 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
WAZ558-292315-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
315 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or
less in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 57 47 57 / 40 30 40
$$
WAZ559-292315-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
315 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 57 45 57 / 40 40 40
$$
WAZ507-292315-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
315 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 60. West wind to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 57 46 58 / 50 50 40
Everett 55 46 56 / 50 50 40
$$
WAZ509-292315-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
315 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 60. South wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 57 44 57 / 40 30 40
Tacoma 57 43 58 / 40 30 40
$$
WAZ556-292315-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
315 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. East
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 58 47 59 / 40 40 40
$$
WAZ555-292315-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
315 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs near 60. West wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 56 45 57 / 60 70 50
Enumclaw 55 43 56 / 50 50 40
North Bend 55 44 56 / 50 50 50
$$
WAZ503-292315-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
315 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the
afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 55 46 57 / 70 40 40
Sumas 56 47 58 / 70 40 40
$$
WAZ506-292315-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
315 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 54 48 55 / 60 40 40
Mount Vernon 57 47 57 / 60 50 40
$$
WAZ001-292315-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
315 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest
wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 60. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 55 45 57 / 50 40 40
Eastsound 55 46 56 / 60 40 40
$$
WAZ510-292315-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
315 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 57 48 58 / 50 50 40
Port Townsend 55 46 55 / 50 50 40
$$
WAZ511-292315-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
315 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 57 44 59 / 30 40 40
$$
WAZ504-292315-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
315 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 60. West wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 57 44 57 / 50 40 50
Olympia 56 44 57 / 50 40 40
$$
WAZ512-292315-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
315 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. West
wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. West wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
WAZ514-292315-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
315 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 53 44 55 / 50 40 30
Sequim 55 43 57 / 50 40 40
$$
WAZ515-292315-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
315 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 54 43 56 / 50 30 30
$$
WAZ516-292315-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
315 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 52 44 55 / 50 30 40
$$
WAZ517-292315-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
315 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 54 45 56 / 50 50 50
$$
WAZ513-292315-
Olympics-
315 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. Total snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 39 31 42 / 70 60 50
$$
WAZ567-292315-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
315 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow
accumulation up to 4 inches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 41 36 43 / 80 70 60
$$
WAZ568-292315-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
315 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
4000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.
West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind in the passes around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.
West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 4500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph
becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
4000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind in the
passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 45 34 46 / 50 50 40
Stevens Pass 40 33 41 / 40 50 30
$$
WAZ569-292315-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
315 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
4000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 4000 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather