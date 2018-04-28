WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

342 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

WAZ558-291115-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

342 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 47 57 47 57 / 50 30 30 30

WAZ559-291115-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

342 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the 40s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 44 56 45 57 / 50 30 30 30

WAZ507-291115-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

342 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 46 57 46 57 / 50 30 30 30

Everett 47 54 47 56 / 50 30 40 20

WAZ509-291115-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

342 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the 40s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 44 56 44 57 / 40 30 30 20

Tacoma 43 58 43 58 / 40 30 30 30

WAZ556-291115-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

342 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the 40s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 47 58 47 58 / 50 30 30 30

WAZ555-291115-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

342 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 46 56 45 58 / 50 40 40 30

Enumclaw 43 56 43 57 / 50 30 30 30

North Bend 44 56 44 57 / 50 30 30 30

WAZ503-291115-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

342 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 46 55 46 56 / 60 50 30 30

Sumas 48 54 47 57 / 60 50 30 30

WAZ506-291115-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

342 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 48 52 48 54 / 60 40 30 30

Mount Vernon 47 55 47 56 / 60 40 40 30

WAZ001-291115-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

342 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 45 54 45 56 / 60 30 40 30

Eastsound 46 54 46 55 / 60 40 40 30

WAZ510-291115-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

342 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 48 56 48 57 / 60 30 30 30

Port Townsend 47 52 46 54 / 50 30 30 20

WAZ511-291115-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

342 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 44 57 44 59 / 50 30 30 30

WAZ504-291115-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

342 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest with

gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 45 57 43 58 / 40 30 30 30

Olympia 45 56 44 57 / 40 30 30 30

WAZ512-291115-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

342 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

WAZ514-291115-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

342 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 43 52 43 54 / 60 30 30 20

Sequim 44 54 43 55 / 60 30 30 20

WAZ515-291115-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

342 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 43 54 43 56 / 60 40 30 20

WAZ516-291115-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

342 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 44 52 44 54 / 60 40 30 20

WAZ517-291115-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

342 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 46 55 45 57 / 40 30 30 20

WAZ513-291115-

Olympics-

342 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 31 42 30 45 / 60 50 50 40

WAZ567-291115-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

342 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation 1 to

3 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Clearing. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 35 43 34 45 / 70 70 60 40

WAZ568-291115-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

342 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind the passes 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 5000 feet. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Clearing. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 33 45 33 46 / 50 40 40 40

Stevens Pass 32 40 33 42 / 60 50 30 30

WAZ569-291115-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

342 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

