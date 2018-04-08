WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018

868 FPUS56 KSEW 081535 AAA

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington...UPDATED

National Weather Service Seattle WA

900 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

Updated Central coast to extend high surf advisory til noon.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-090030-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

344 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 52 42 66 / 80 30 10

WAZ559-090030-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

344 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 53 40 64 / 40 20 10

WAZ507-090030-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

344 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light wind

becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast

wind around 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 54 44 65 / 80 30 10

Everett 53 44 64 / 80 30 10

WAZ509-090030-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

344 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 52 40 66 / 90 30 10

Tacoma 52 41 67 / 90 30 10

WAZ556-090030-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

344 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light wind

becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast

wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 53 42 67 / 80 40 10

WAZ555-090030-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

344 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind

around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 50 39 69 / 100 90 10

Enumclaw 48 38 69 / 100 40 10

North Bend 49 38 69 / 100 70 10

WAZ503-090030-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

344 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. East wind around 10 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 54 45 62 / 40 20 10

Sumas 55 45 63 / 30 30 10

WAZ506-090030-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

344 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Light wind becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind

around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 54 45 58 / 40 20 10

Mount Vernon 56 44 63 / 50 30 10

WAZ001-090030-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

344 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind

around 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 54 45 58 / 40 20 10

Eastsound 53 45 57 / 40 30 10

WAZ510-090030-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

344 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast

wind around 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 55 46 61 / 50 20 10

Port Townsend 54 47 57 / 60 20 10

WAZ511-090030-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

344 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. South

part, gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 51 39 66 / 90 20 10

WAZ504-090030-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

344 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 51 37 68 / 90 50 10

Olympia 52 38 66 / 100 30 10

WAZ512-090030-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

344 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

WAZ514-090030-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

344 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 52 44 55 / 70 10 10

Sequim 53 45 57 / 60 10 10

WAZ515-090030-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

344 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 52 43 56 / 90 40 10

WAZ516-090030-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

900 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 51 44 62 / 100 40 10

WAZ517-090030-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

900 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018...updated

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON...

.TODAY...Windy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 51 41 66 / 100 40 10

WAZ513-090030-

Olympics-

344 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge up to 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing

to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 40 33 47 / 100 20 10

WAZ567-090030-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

344 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing

to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 40 34 50 / 80 70 10

WAZ568-090030-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

344 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5

inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s. Southwest wind in

the passes around 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to

8 inches. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing

to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid

40s. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 37 33 55 / 100 90 10

Stevens Pass 34 31 48 / 100 70 10

WAZ569-090030-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

344 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10

inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing

to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet

decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

