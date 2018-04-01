WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Published 6:28 am, Sunday, April 1, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018
_____
886 FPUS56 KSEW 011022
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
WAZ558-020045-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 49 37 52 / 80 60 20
$$
WAZ559-020045-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind
to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper
30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 50 33 52 / 60 40 10
$$
WAZ507-020045-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow
showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after
midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. Northwest
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 49 36 52 / 90 60 20
Everett 46 36 50 / 90 60 20
$$
WAZ509-020045-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 49 35 52 / 80 50 30
Tacoma 49 35 53 / 80 40 20
$$
WAZ556-020045-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15
mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10
to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 49 36 53 / 90 80 20
$$
WAZ555-020045-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Rain developing in the morning. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow
showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after
midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 47 34 51 / 90 80 60
Enumclaw 47 33 50 / 90 80 50
North Bend 47 33 50 / 90 90 50
$$
WAZ503-020045-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow
showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow
accumulation. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 49 35 50 / 80 60 20
Sumas 48 35 50 / 80 50 30
$$
WAZ506-020045-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow
showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50. South wind around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 48 38 49 / 80 60 20
Mount Vernon 49 37 51 / 80 70 30
$$
WAZ001-020045-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50. South wind around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 49 37 50 / 70 40 10
Eastsound 49 38 50 / 70 50 10
$$
WAZ510-020045-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight.
Lows in the 30s. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 51 39 52 / 80 50 20
Port Townsend 47 38 49 / 80 30 10
$$
WAZ511-020045-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
part, south wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. South
part, southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph
or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 51 34 53 / 80 20 10
$$
WAZ504-020045-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Rain developing in the morning. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight, Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1500 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 49 35 53 / 90 50 40
Olympia 48 35 52 / 80 30 20
$$
WAZ512-020045-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 1500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ514-020045-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near
1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 15 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30
mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs
near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 47 36 49 / 70 50 10
Sequim 48 34 50 / 70 40 10
$$
WAZ515-020045-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. Wind variable
to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 48 36 50 / 80 60 10
$$
WAZ516-020045-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 46 36 49 / 80 70 20
$$
WAZ517-020045-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 48 38 51 / 80 70 30
$$
WAZ513-020045-
Olympics-
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 2 to 4 inches.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet
increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 34 20 34 / 70 70 20
$$
WAZ567-020045-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to
500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet
increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation
around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 5 to 8 inches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet
increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
4500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 34 22 34 / 90 80 60
$$
WAZ568-020045-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
5 AM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET...
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain and snow developing in the morning. Snow
level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s. West wind in the
passes 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, showers. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing
to 500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches.
West wind in the passes 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet
increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of
1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 8 to 14 inches. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in the
passes around 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 1500 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the
afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Light wind in the passes.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet
increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 34 24 36 / 90 90 70
Stevens Pass 33 23 33 / 100 90 60
$$
WAZ569-020045-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
322 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
5 AM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain and snow developing in the morning. Snow level near
2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet decreasing to
1000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet
increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 18 inches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 2500 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 3500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast