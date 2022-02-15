WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, February 14, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

243 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

243 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 45. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Slight

chance of rain late. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing

to northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs 45 to 50.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

243 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 40 to 45.

Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. West

wind 5 to 10 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 45.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 2000 feet after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around 35.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

around 45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

243 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after

midnight. Lows around 35.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

rain and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet

in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

243 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning.

Slight chance of rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Snow

level 2500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow in the late evening and

early morning. Slight chance of rain and snow late. Snow level

3000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph increasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the

afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 4000 feet rising

to 5500 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west

5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 5500 feet rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6500 feet

lowering to 5500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet

increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet in the evening. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon.

