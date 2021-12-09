WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 8, 2021 _____ 932 FPUS56 KPQR 091130 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 330 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night, and Saturday. WAZ021-100115- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 330 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph, except west wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph, except west wind 5 to 15 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph, gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon, gusts to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, except south wind 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 55 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, except southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 35. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent. $$ WAZ020-100115- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 330 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs around 45. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and a chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 35 to 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. $$ WAZ040-100115- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 330 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and a chance of snow after midnight. Breezy. No snow accumulation. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain and a chance of snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Windy. No snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and a chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 500 feet. Highs 35 to 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow level 500 feet. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 500 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. $$ WAZ019-100115- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 330 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Breezy. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Windy. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 8 to 14 inches. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY...Snow. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$