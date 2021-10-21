WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

404 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

404 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of rain until midday. Chance of rain early in

the afternoon, then rain late in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, southeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Near beaches and headlands, south wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Near beaches and

headlands, south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 60. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy. Lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

404 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain late in

the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming

5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 55. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

404 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 50 percent chance of

rain in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 65. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Valley

lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters of an inch to one inch.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Valley highs 50 to 55. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Valley lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Valley highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Valley lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Valley

highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Valley lows 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Valley lows 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Valley lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

404 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. Chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet decreasing to 7000 feet

after midnight. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet decreasing

to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after

midnight. No snow accumulation. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 5500 feet. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 6000 feet. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers

likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

weather.gov/portland

