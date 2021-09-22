WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

236 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

236 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the early afternoon. Highs

around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 50. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

236 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the early afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5

to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Patchy morning fog. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

236 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 50. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 65 to 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 60 to

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

236 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet rising

to 13000 feet after midnight. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

rising to 16000 feet after midnight. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level

above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

above 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Snow level 7500 feet decreasing to 6500 feet after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of rain

60 percent.

