WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 9, 2021

_____

400 FPUS56 KPQR 091737

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

1037 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-092330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, South Bend, Klipsan Beach,

Leadbetter Point, Nemah, Ocean Park, and Oysterville

1037 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog until midday. Highs 65 to 70.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 65. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

WAZ020-092330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Brooklyn, Menlo, and Willapa

1037 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 65.

$$

WAZ040-092330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Larch Mountain and Pigeon Springs

1037 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

WAZ019-092330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Willard, Adams Fork Campground,

Indian Heaven Wilderness, Northwoods, Stabler,

Upper Lewis River Falls, and Trapper Creek Wilderness

1037 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow level above 8000 feet. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 11000 feet rising to 12000 feet after

midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 13000 feet lowering to 12000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet

rising to 13000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level

13000 feet in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather