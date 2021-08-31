WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, August 30, 2021

_____

406 FPUS56 KPQR 311020

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

320 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-312345-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

320 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy. Lows around

50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 45

to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-312345-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

320 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

$$

WAZ040-312345-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

320 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

$$

WAZ019-312345-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

320 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level lowering to 9000

feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level rising to

12000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level lowering to

13000 feet after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 14000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather