WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

341 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

341 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle after midnight.

Lows 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

341 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows

around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

341 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

75 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

341 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 16000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level

16000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet lowering

to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

