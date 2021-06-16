WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

_____

640 FPUS56 KPQR 161001

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-170000-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 65 to 75. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

60 to 70. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and

headlands, northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-170000-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 70. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light wind becoming northwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 75.

$$

WAZ040-170000-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then partly cloudy until midday, then mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ019-170000-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then partly cloudy until midday, then mostly

sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet rising to 12000 feet in

the afternoon. Light wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet rising to

13000 feet after midnight. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

rising to 16000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet lowering to 16000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather