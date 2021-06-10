WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 10, 2021

_____

346 FPUS56 KPQR 102112

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

212 PM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

Saturday, Saturday Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-111130-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

212 PM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain likely

late. Lows around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Near

beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 55. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 65. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 55. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ020-111130-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

212 PM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Chance of rain

late. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 55. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 55. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ040-111130-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

212 PM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain until midnight. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows

45 to 50. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 65 to 70. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 65. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ019-111130-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

212 PM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Slight

chance of rain until midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Snow level 5500 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the

afternoon. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 8000 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter

of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Warmer.

Snow level 7000 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 6500 feet. Free air freezing level 7500 feet

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising

to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet rising

to 13000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather