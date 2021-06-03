WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 2, 2021 _____ 177 FPUS56 KPQR 031016 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 316 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021 Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night, and Saturday. WAZ021-032330- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 316 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon, then partly sunny. Areas of morning fog. A 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle until afternoon. Highs around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 65. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 45. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65. $$ WAZ020-032330- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 316 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 45. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows 40 to 45. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. $$ WAZ040-032330- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 316 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Valley lows around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Valley lows 40 to 45. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Valley lows around 45. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 45. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 60 to 70. $$ WAZ019-032330- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 316 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet lowering to 14000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Snow level 5500 feet in the evening. Free air freezing level 7500 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Free air freezing level 6500 feet in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet rising to 8000 feet in the afternoon.