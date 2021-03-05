WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 4, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

248 AM PST Fri Mar 5 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

248 AM PST Fri Mar 5 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, except south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon near beaches and headlands.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening.

Chance of rain in the late evening and early morning, then a chance

of showers late. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, except

southwest wind 5 to 15 mph near beaches and headlands. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 50.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

248 AM PST Fri Mar 5 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the

afternoon. Slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs around

45. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening.

Chance of rain in the late evening and early morning, then a chance

of showers late. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 45. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 2 inches. Lows around 35. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

2000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

2000 feet. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 45 to 50.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

248 AM PST Fri Mar 5 2021

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the late

morning and early afternoon. Chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph decreasing

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain through midnight.

Chance of snow in the late evening and early morning, then a chance

of rain and snow showers late. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers until

afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Snow

level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 35 to 40. South

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight.

Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet.

Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 45 to 50.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

248 AM PST Fri Mar 5 2021

.TODAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7

inches. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 25

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening, then

a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of up to 2 inches. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. South wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening. Free air freezing level at the surface after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 2000 feet rising to

3500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of snow.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4000 feet

lowering to 2500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level 1500 feet. Free air freezing level 2000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

$$

