WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 25, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

308 AM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

308 AM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers, breezy. Highs around 45. West wind 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph, except northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of precipitation 80

percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

35 to 40. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph, except

northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph near beaches and

headlands. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Highs

45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

308 AM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Highs

40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs around 45.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level 2000 feet. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

308 AM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs around

40. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers through midnight, then a chance of

rain and snow showers late. Snow level

1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Lows 30 to 35. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Chance

of snow showers and a slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet increasing to

1500 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Highs around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level 1500 feet. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

308 AM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Snow showers. Breezy. Snow level

1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 9 to 15 inches. West wind 15 to 25

mph. Gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Breezy. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

morning. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Free air freezing level

2500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the

afternoon.

