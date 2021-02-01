WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 31, 2021

_____

833 FPUS56 KPQR 011122

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

322 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-020045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

322 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and

headlands, southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Near

beaches and headlands, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

$$

WAZ020-020045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

322 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs 40 to

45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet

decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation a trace to

2 inches. Lows around 35. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of showers in the morning. Snow level 2000 feet in the

morning. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 40

to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 45.

$$

WAZ040-020045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

322 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Valley highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to three quarters

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Valley lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an

inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. No snow

accumulation. Valley highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level decreasing to

1500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Valley

lows around 35. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level 1500 feet in the morning. Valley

highs 40 to 45. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Valley lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Valley highs 40 to

45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Valley highs around 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Valley lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs around 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Valley lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 40 to 45.

$$

WAZ019-020045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

322 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level decreasing to 3000 feet

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Southwest wind 5

to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Breezy. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Breezy. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Snow level 1500 feet in the morning. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Free air freezing

level 2500 feet in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level increasing to 3500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning.

Snow level 3000 feet in the morning. Free air freezing level

3500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level lowering to

3500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 3000 feet rising

to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6500 feet

lowering to 5500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level lowering to 3500

feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather