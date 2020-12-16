WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 15, 2020

_____

700 FPUS56 KPQR 161248

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

448 AM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-170015-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

448 AM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south 15

to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and

headlands, southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to three quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph,

except southwest wind 20 to 30 mph near beaches and headlands with

gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph, except northwest wind 15 to 20 mph

near beaches and headlands with gusts to 35 mph. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 55. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Near beaches and headlands,

south wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

$$

WAZ020-170015-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

448 AM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to three quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows around 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three

quarters of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 45. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 40 to 45.

$$

WAZ040-170015-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

448 AM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Valley highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10

to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to three quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Valley lows 35 to 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph,

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Valley highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a half of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Valley highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Valley

lows around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Valley lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Valley highs 40 to 45.

$$

WAZ019-170015-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

448 AM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times late in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow showers

after midnight. Breezy. Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to

one inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Breezy. Snow level 3000 feet

increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet increasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times in

the evening. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to

5 inches. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Snow

level 7000 feet increasing to 7500 feet after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5500 feet decreasing to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4500 feet increasing to 5000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and a slight chance of snow after midnight.

Snow level 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level 3000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather