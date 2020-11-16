WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 15, 2020

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

431 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

431 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM

PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 3 PM PST TUESDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain until afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Near beaches

and headlands, east wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half

to three quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain until midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers until afternoon, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Very windy, especially

beaches and headlands. Highs around 55. South wind 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40

mph. Near beaches and headlands, south wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 60 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and

headlands, south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

431 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Rain until afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to three quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain until midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 20 to 30 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph, mostly

in the high terrain. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 45.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

431 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 55. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 35.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

431 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Rain or freezing rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 7500 feet.

Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level 8000 feet decreasing to 7000 feet after

midnight. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Rain

showers in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Snow level 4500

feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level

3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow level 3000 feet. Free air freezing

level 4000 feet in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3000 feet.

