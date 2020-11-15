WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 14, 2020

_____

812 FPUS56 KPQR 151215

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

415 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-160030-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

415 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows

around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

half of an inch to one inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows

around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, except

southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph near beaches and

headlands. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 55. South wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, south

wind 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

WAZ020-160030-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

415 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Showers likely. Highs 45

to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70

percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows

around 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

half to three quarters of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows

45 to 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph increasing to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 50 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 35.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs around 45.

$$

WAZ040-160030-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

415 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Showers likely. Highs 45

to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70

percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain through midnight, then rain late.

Patchy fog. Lows around 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. East wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 45. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 45.

$$

WAZ019-160030-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

415 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow through midnight, then

rain and snow late. Patchy fog. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain early in the afternoon. Slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Spotty freezing rain possible, mainly in the morning.

Snow level 4500 feet increasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of

an inch. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow level 7000 feet. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet in

the afternoon. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level

4000 feet. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level

3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 3000 feet.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Snow

level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4500 feet

lowering to 3500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon.

Free air freezing level 4000 feet in the morning.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

