WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 1, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
415 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday
Night, and Wednesday.
WAZ021-030045-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
415 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph,
except south wind 10 to 15 mph near beaches and headlands.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Near beaches and headlands, south wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon, gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to
three quarters of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs around 60. South wind 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon with gusts to 35
mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows 35 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
WAZ020-030045-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
415 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs
around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an
inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. South wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 45.
WAZ040-030045-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
415 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy
morning fog. Valley highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 45. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Valley highs around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to 25 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an
inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows around 50. South wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Valley lows around 50.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Valley lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Valley highs 40 to 50. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 35.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon.
Valley highs 40 to 45.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Valley lows 30 to 35.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley
highs 40 to 45.
WAZ019-030045-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
415 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air freezing
level 14000 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Snow
level 6000 feet after midnight. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
70 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to three quarters of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level decreasing to 8000 feet in the
afternoon. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Snow level above
8000 feet decreasing to 8000 feet after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet decreasing
to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then rain
likely with a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level decreasing
to 4500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Snow level 3500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4500 feet
lowering to 3500 feet after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Free air freezing
level 3500 feet in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
evening. Snow level 2000 feet in the evening. Free air freezing
level 2500 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level rising to 2500 feet
in the afternoon.
