WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 17, 2020

_____

971 FPUS56 KPQR 181122

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

422 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-182315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

422 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

45 to 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to

55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

$$

WAZ020-182315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

422 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 45. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

WAZ040-182315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

422 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Light wind. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

40 to 50.

$$

WAZ019-182315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

422 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

evening. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet.

West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 5500 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet

lowering to 4000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4000 feet rising

to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet. Free air freezing level 7000 feet in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather