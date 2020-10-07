WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...UPDATED

National Weather Service Portland OR

1139 PM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday Night,

Thursday, Thursday Night, and Friday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

1139 PM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 50 to 55. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Highs 65 to 70.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle. Highs 60 to 65.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle in the

evening. Lows around 55. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

1139 PM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 55.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming

light in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of drizzle in the morning, then a

slight chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle in the

evening. Lows 50 to 55. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 55. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

1139 PM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 55. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of drizzle in the morning, then a

slight chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle in the

evening. Lows 50 to 55. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

1139 PM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 14000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Free air freezing level

14000 feet lowering to 13000 feet after midnight. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of drizzle. Free air

freezing level 13000 feet lowering to 12000 feet in the afternoon.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle in the

evening. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Snow level 8000 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet decreasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with possible snow showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and a chance

of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 7000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 7500 feet.

