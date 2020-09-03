WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

433 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

433 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Near beaches and headlands,

gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 70.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 75. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

433 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

433 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

433 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy until midday. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Hazy in the morning. Free air freezing level

16000 feet lowering to 15000 feet in the afternoon. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level above 16000

feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

