WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 4, 2020
_____
043 FPUS56 KPQR 051015
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
315 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday
Night, and Friday.
WAZ021-052315-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
315 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy
morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Occasional light rain after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. West
wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to
10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming west
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.
Highs 65 to 70.
$$
WAZ020-052315-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
315 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 55. West wind
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65. West
wind 5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs
65 to 70. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
70 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
WAZ040-052315-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
315 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley
highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of rain. Valley lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 70. West wind
5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Valley lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 75. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley
highs 70 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 75.
$$
WAZ019-052315-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
315 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Light wind
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of rain after midnight. Snow level
above 8000 feet. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Snow level above
8000 feet decreasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to
10 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level 7000 feet in the evening. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Warmer.
Free air freezing level 13000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free
air freezing level 13000 feet rising to 14000 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet
rising to 16000 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air
freezing level 15000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet lowering
to 14000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
