WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, June 1, 2020

_____

646 FPUS56 KPQR 021055

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

355 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-022330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

355 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

WAZ020-022330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

355 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming west 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle overnight. Patchy fog late. Lows around 45. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs 60 to 65.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

60 to 65. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 45.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

$$

WAZ040-022330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

355 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows around 45.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs 65 to 70.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

WAZ019-022330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

355 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 11000 feet. Light wind becoming west 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Free air

freezing level 11000 feet rising to 13000 feet after midnight. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle. Free air

freezing level 12000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet

lowering to 10000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet

lowering to 9000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Snow level 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather