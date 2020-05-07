WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

225 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

225 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

225 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

225 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. East wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

225 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 7500 feet rising to

10000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. East wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. East

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. East

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level

12000 feet in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

