WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, December 27, 2019

349 FPUS56 KPQR 281133

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

333 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-290030-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

333 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of rain until

midday. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

$$

WAZ020-290030-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

333 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of rain

until midday. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows around 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows

around 35. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 40 to 45. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

$$

WAZ040-290030-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

333 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Valley highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Valley highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog. Valley

lows around 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs 40 to 45.

East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. and patchy fog. Valley lows around

35.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy evening fog. Rain. Valley lows around 40.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Valley lows 40 to 45.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

$$

WAZ019-290030-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

333 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet

increasing to 4000 feet after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet decreasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. East

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface

rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming

light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow level 3000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely and a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet

increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to

4500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet increasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow level 4500 feet

decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of snow 90 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

