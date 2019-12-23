WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 22, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

417 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Christmas Day.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

417 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 45. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

417 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs around 40. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 35. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level 2000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

2000 feet. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to

45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 35.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 60 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

417 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain until afternoon. Slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs around 40. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet.

Lows around 30. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 1000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 35 to

40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 35. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. Light

wind. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

2000 feet. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Snow

level 1000 feet. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows

30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and a slight chance of snow

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 60 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

417 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow in the late morning and early afternoon. Slight chance of snow

late in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Free air freezing level

at the surface after midnight. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of flurries in the afternoon. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of snow. Snow level 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

freezing rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and freezing rain

and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely, then a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

