WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019

_____

710 FPUS56 KPQR 171011

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

211 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-180100-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

211 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Near

beaches and headlands, south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph, except gusts to 40 mph

near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Near beaches and headlands, south wind 20 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 45.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 50. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows around 45. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 45.

$$

WAZ020-180100-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

211 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 45.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 45 to 50. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance

of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

$$

WAZ040-180100-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

211 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 45 to 50.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

40 to 45. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 45 to 50. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

$$

WAZ019-180100-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

211 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy. Free air freezing

level 6500 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow level 1500 feet. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 10 to

20 inches. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Snow

level 5500 feet. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at times

in the evening. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather