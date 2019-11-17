WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 16, 2019

140 FPUS56 KPQR 171211

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

411 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-180030-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

411 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, decreasing in the afternoon. Patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs around 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Near

beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows around 45. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Rain in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy. Lows around 45. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph, shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, except

northwest wind 10 to 20 mph near beaches and headlands.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

WAZ020-180030-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

411 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Rain, decreasing in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows around 45. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Rain in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

WAZ040-180030-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

411 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Lows 45 to 50. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 45 to

50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Colder. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

WAZ019-180030-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

411 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Light

wind. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet increasing to 8000 feet in the

afternoon. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Colder. Free air freezing level 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 7500 feet

lowering to 6500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 7000 feet rising

to 11000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet

lowering to 7000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet rising to

8000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

lowering to 8000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

