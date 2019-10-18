WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

091 FPUS56 KPQR 180943

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

243 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

243 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, gusts

to 30 mph. Near beaches and headlands, wind increasing to 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs around 55. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

243 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

three quarters of an inch to one inch.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

45 to 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 45.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

243 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows

around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one inch to one and a half

inches.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 45.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

243 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT

SATURDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts one inch to one and a half inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

half to three quarters of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 8000 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 8000 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 7500 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

rising to 10000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising

to 11000 feet in the afternoon.

