WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 17, 2019
_____
091 FPUS56 KPQR 180943
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
243 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday
Night, and Sunday.
WAZ021-190015-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
243 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts
to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, gusts
to 30 mph. Near beaches and headlands, wind increasing to 15 to 25
mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100
percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy.
Highs around 55. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.
$$
WAZ020-190015-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
243 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts
three quarters of an inch to one inch.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
45 to 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 45.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.
$$
WAZ040-190015-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
243 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows
around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one inch to one and a half
inches.
.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 45.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55.
$$
WAZ019-190015-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
243 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT
SATURDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts one inch to one and a half inches.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a
half to three quarters of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 6000 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 8000 feet. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 8000 feet. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 7500 feet. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet
rising to 10000 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising
to 11000 feet in the afternoon.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
