Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

438 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

438 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15

mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows around

35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 55.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

438 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15

mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then clearing. Areas of frost after midnight. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows around 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 45 to 50.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to

35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

438 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of rain until afternoon, then

rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet.

Lows around 35. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

50 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to

35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows

around 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

438 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of rain until afternoon, then

rain likely late in the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet

after midnight. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an

inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Colder. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Free air

freezing level at the surface rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 4000 feet

lowering to the surface after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface rising to

4000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 10000 feet lowering to 9000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 7500 feet rising to 12000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 12000 feet lowering to 11000 feet after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow level

6000 feet.

