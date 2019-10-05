WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, October 4, 2019
263 FPUS56 KPQR 051019
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
319 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,
and Monday.
WAZ021-060000-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
319 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall
amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Light wind becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 50. Light wind. Near beaches and headlands,
north wind 10 to 15 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Light wind becoming
south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.
$$
WAZ020-060000-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
319 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Highs 50 to 60. Light wind. Rainfall amounts around a
tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light wind becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 45. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.
$$
WAZ040-060000-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
319 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley
highs 55 to 60. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 40 to 45. Light wind becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley
highs 60 to 65. Light wind. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 45. North wind
5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Valley highs around 60. Light wind.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows 35 to
40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley
highs 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 55 to 60.
$$
WAZ019-060000-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
319 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 5500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest
wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 6500 feet lowering
to 6000 feet after midnight. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Not as
cool. Free air freezing level 6000 feet rising to 7000 feet in the
afternoon. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet
rising to 9000 feet after midnight. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Light
wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to
4500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 3500 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free
air freezing level 3000 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 4000 feet
lowering to 2500 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 1500 feet rising
to 4000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 4000 feet
lowering to 3500 feet after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 3500 feet rising to
5500 feet in the afternoon.
$$
