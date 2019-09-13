WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 12, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

346 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

346 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 65 to 70.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph,

except south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph near beaches and

headlands. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 55. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 65. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 65. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

346 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

55 to 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

346 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to

70. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

346 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 6500 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

$$

