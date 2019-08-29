WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

356 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-292315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

356 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 70. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 70 to 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 55 to 60.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

WAZ020-292315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

356 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 55.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 55 to 60.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

WAZ040-292315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

356 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then

mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75.

WAZ019-292315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

356 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

lowering to 14000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 14000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level 13000

feet in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet. Free air freezing level 13000 feet in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level

14000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

