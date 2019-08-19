WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 18, 2019

_____

197 FPUS56 KPQR 191005

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

305 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-192315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

305 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs around 70.

Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Near beaches and

headlands, gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 65. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and

headlands, south wind 10 to 15 mph, gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

WAZ020-192315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

305 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs around 70.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 65. South wind 5 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

WAZ040-192315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

305 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley

highs 75 to 80. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley highs

65 to 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley

lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ019-192315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

305 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 15000 feet lowering to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Snow level above

8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 16000 feet

rising to above 16000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

rising to 16000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 15000 feet rising to 16000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather