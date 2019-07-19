WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 18, 2019

_____

989 FPUS56 KPQR 190941

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

241 AM PDT Fri Jul 19 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-200000-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

241 AM PDT Fri Jul 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 70 to 75. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Near beaches and headlands, northwest wind 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-200000-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

241 AM PDT Fri Jul 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 65 to

70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows

around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ040-200000-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

241 AM PDT Fri Jul 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ019-200000-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

241 AM PDT Fri Jul 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 9000 feet rising to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet rising to

12000 feet after midnight. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Free air freezing level 12000 feet rising

to 13000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

