WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 3, 2019

_____

684 FPUS56 KPQR 040929

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

229 AM PDT Thu Jul 4 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-042315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

229 AM PDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming

light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or drizzle in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain or drizzle in the afternoon. Highs

around 65. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

drizzle after midnight. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or drizzle in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain or drizzle in the afternoon. Highs around 65.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

drizzle after midnight. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs 70 to

75.

$$

WAZ020-042315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

229 AM PDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or drizzle in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain or drizzle in the afternoon. Highs

60 to 65. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

drizzle after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle. Highs

60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

drizzle after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle in

the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ040-042315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

229 AM PDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Valley lows around 50. West wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. A 20 percent

chance of rain or drizzle. Valley highs 65 to 70. Light wind

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Valley lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle.

Valley highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle in

the morning. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ019-042315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

229 AM PDT Thu Jul 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 12000 feet. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

drizzle. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle in

the morning. Snow level 8000 feet in the morning. Free air freezing

level 11000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle in

the morning. Snow level above 8000 feet in the morning. Free air

freezing level 11000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet

lowering to 11000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather