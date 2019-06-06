WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

303 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

303 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 75.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

303 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 60. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 75.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

303 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 80.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

303 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Snow level 5000 feet. No snow accumulation. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet

rising to 9000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet

rising to 12000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet

rising to 14000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet rising to 15000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

lowering to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

