WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, May 24, 2019

_____

014 FPUS56 KPQR 251004

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

304 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Memorial Day.

WAZ021-260000-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

304 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

55. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Warmer.

Highs 65 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

WAZ020-260000-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

304 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 65 to 70. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

WAZ040-260000-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

304 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 45. North wind 5 to

10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming

light after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

WAZ019-260000-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

304 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level 5500 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Snow level 7000 feet. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 8000 feet. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet. Light wind becoming west 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising

to 11000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7500 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather