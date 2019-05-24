WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 23, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
300 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday
Night, and Sunday.
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
300 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around
55. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South wind
5 to 10 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 65 to 70. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65.
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
300 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 50 to 55.
West wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. South wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of
an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 45 to 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 65 to 70. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.
Lows 50 to 55.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
300 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth
of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a
tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 50 to
55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 65 to 70.
North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
300 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. West wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 5500 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the
evening. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow level
5500 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 6000 feet. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Snow
level 7000 feet. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level above 8000 feet.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 7500 feet. Free air freezing level 10000 feet
in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level
12000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 7500 feet. Free air freezing level 12000 feet
in the morning.
