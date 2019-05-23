WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 22, 2019

_____

730 FPUS56 KPQR 231008

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

308 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-240000-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

308 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy morning

drizzle. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Near

beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming light after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

WAZ020-240000-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

308 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning drizzle. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

50 to 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

WAZ040-240000-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

308 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs around 55. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ019-240000-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

308 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level 7500 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Snow level 6000 feet. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

5000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 7500 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level

11000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising

to 11000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather