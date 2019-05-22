WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 21, 2019
809 FPUS56 KPQR 221023
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
323 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday
Night, and Friday.
WAZ021-222330-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
323 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming west
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to
10 mph, except northwest wind 10 to 15 mph near beaches and
headlands. Gusts to 30 mph near beaches and headlands.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 60. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 65.
$$
WAZ020-222330-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
323 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
60 to 65. Light wind becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming west
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
70 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65.
$$
WAZ040-222330-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
323 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. North wind 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 50 to 55.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
$$
WAZ019-222330-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
323 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers early in the afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level 8000 feet. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level 8000 feet. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level above 8000 feet in the
evening. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 6000 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon. West wind
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet
increasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level
10000 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level
10000 feet in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above
8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level
11000 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.
$$
weather.gov/portland
