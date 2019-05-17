WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 16, 2019
_____
385 FPUS56 KPQR 171025
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
325 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday
Night, and Sunday.
WAZ021-172345-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
325 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Near beaches and headlands, south wind 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a
tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 65. East wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Light wind
becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows 45 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows 45 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65.
$$
WAZ020-172345-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
325 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. A 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph
becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 45 to 50. East wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to
60. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to
60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65.
$$
WAZ040-172345-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
325 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around 45. Southeast
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall
amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Valley highs around 65. East wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Valley lows 45 to 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph
becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows around 45.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley highs
55 to 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows around 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 55 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Valley lows around 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Valley highs 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows 45 to
50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 60 to 65.
$$
WAZ019-172345-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
325 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level 5500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet in
the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to less than one quarter of an
inch. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Ice
accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. West wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth
of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 6500 feet decreasing to
6000 feet after midnight. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 5500 feet increasing to
6000 feet in the afternoon. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet decreasing to
6000 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 6000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet increasing to
6000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Snow level 6500 feet decreasing to
6000 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level 7000 feet decreasing to 6500 feet after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 6000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
