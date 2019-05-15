WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

910 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

910 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. East

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. West

wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

910 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around

60. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

910 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 60 to

65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around 45. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows 40 to

45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Valley lows 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Valley highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley highs

55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around

45. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 55 to 60.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

910 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level

7000 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 7500 feet. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 7500 feet. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 7500 feet decreasing to

6500 feet after midnight. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet decreasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 5000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet decreasing to

5000 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level 4500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet

decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

