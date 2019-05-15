WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
910 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday
Night, and Friday.
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
910 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. East
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph
becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around
60. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. West
wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows 45 to 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows 45 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60.
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
910 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around
60. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall
amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph
becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to
60. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to
15 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 45. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60.
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
910 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 60 to
65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts
a quarter to a half of an inch.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. Light wind becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around 45. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows 40 to
45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Valley lows 45 to 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Valley highs 55 to 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows around 45.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley highs
55 to 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around
45. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 55 to 60.
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
910 AM PDT Wed May 15 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level
7000 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level 7500 feet. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
of an inch.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Snow level 7500 feet. Light wind becoming west
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 7500 feet decreasing to
6500 feet after midnight. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet decreasing to
5000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow
level 5000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet decreasing to
5000 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level 4500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet
decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
5000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
